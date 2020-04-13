Emirates to operate limited passenger services to US, Asia, North Africa

Business

Emirates to operate limited passenger services to US, Asia, North Africa

Dubai's Emirates said on Monday it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago.

FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dub
FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Bookmark

DUBAI: Dubai's Emirates said on Monday it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago.

It did not say when the flights would operate.

The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark