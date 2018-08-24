Enbridge to buy Spectra Energy Partners for US$3.3 billion

Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Friday it would buy its U.S. master limited partnership Spectra Energy Partners for a sweetened US$3.3 billion deal.

The company said the deal represents a exchange ratio of 1.111 common shares for each unit of Spectra, representing an increase of 9.8 percent from its initial offer.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)