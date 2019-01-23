EnBW open to partnerships in US offshore wind expansion

German utility EnBW could seek more partners in its planned push into the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind sector, its chief executive said.

EnBW has already formed a joint venture with project developer Trident Winds to cater the U.S. west coast but is so far working alone on the booming east coast, where it has set up a subsidiary in the fourth quarter.

"We're open to partnerships also in the offshore business," Frank Mastiaux told Reuters at the annual Handelsblatt energy conference in Berlin.

"At the moment, it is very difficult to develop new offshore wind parks in our home market Germany as well as in the remaining parts of Europe. We want to continue to grow and are looking for attractive foreign markets in a very selective way."

