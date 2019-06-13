Energy shares power Wall Street higher

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy shares, with hopes of an interest rate cut adding to the upbeat mood.

Crude prices rose as much as 4per cent, a day after hitting five-month lows, after a suspected attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil consumption passes.

The S&P energy index jumped 1.21per cent, the most among the 11 major sectors. Shares of oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp rose 1per cent each.

"There is a positive correlation between stock markets and oil prices which is the day's catalyst," Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a strong start to the month on hopes that the Federal Reserve will act to counter a slowing global economy due to the escalating trade war with China. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen 5per cent so far in June.

U.S. consumer prices data on Wednesday pointed to a moderate rise in inflation, adding to expectations of an interest rate cut as early as July. The Fed policymakers are set to meet on June 18-19 and markets have priced in at least three rate cuts in 2019.

But on the trade front, there were doubts about any improvement in what President Donald Trump called "testy" trade relations with China in the run up to the G20 summit later in this month.

"There is still uncertainty about trade policy and about what the Fed is going to do. That is still keeping a lot of people back on their heels at this point," Brown said.

Walt Disney Co shares rose 2.56per cent, pushing the communication services sector 0.80per cent higher, after Morgan Stanley raised its forecast for Disney Plus subscriber growth.

At 9:53 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.90 points, or 0.42per cent, at 26,114.73, the S&P 500 was up 13.06 points, or 0.45per cent, at 2,892.90 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 51.41 points, or 0.66per cent, at 7,844.13.

Offering the biggest boost to the indexes were gains in marquee companies Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, which rose between 0.5per cent and 1.1per cent.

Tyson Foods rose 1.51per cent after the meat processor launched its first vegan and mixed protein products. Shares of vegan burger maker Beyond Meat dropped 1.65per cent.

Twitter Inc shares fell 3.26per cent, the most among S&P 500 companies, after brokerage Moffett Nathanson said it expects the social media company's costs to rise and revenue growth to slow.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.48-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 24 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)