Engie chairman says Veolia bid for its Suez stake not high enough

French water and waste management company Veolia 's bid for a stake in rival Suez held by utility Engie at 15.50 euros a share is not high enough, Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu said on Friday.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, newly-appointed board chairman, speaks at French gas and power group Engie's annual general shareholders meeting ahead of voting in Paris, France, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

"It's not where it should be," Clamadieu told BFM Business TV.

Veolia last Sunday offered 2.9 billion euros (US$3.43 billion) for 29.9per cent of Suez held by Engie as a prelude to launching a full takeover.

