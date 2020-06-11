England's COVID-19 test and trace 'not perfect but fit for purpose' - programme head

England's COVID-19 test and trace 'not perfect but fit for purpose' - programme head

England's COVID-19 Trace and Track is functioning effectively nationwide even though it can still be improved, programme leader Dido Harding said after the first numbers of people tested and contacts traced were published.

Executive Chair of NHS Test and Trace, Baroness Dido Harding speaks during a daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 27, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/Files

"That doesn't mean we can't improve it, but I think it's fit for purpose at a national level," she said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

