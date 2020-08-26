Epic Games says will keep in-app payment feature on Apple devices

Business

Epic Games says will keep in-app payment feature on Apple devices

Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not comply with Apple Inc's request to remove the "Fortnite" maker's in-app payment feature from the game on App Store.

FILE PHOTO: An attendee stops to text next to a sign for Epic Games&apos; Fortnite game at the annu
FILE PHOTO: An attendee stops to text next to a sign for Epic Games' Fortnite game at E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not comply with Apple Inc's request to remove the "Fortnite" maker's in-app payment feature from the game on App Store.

Epic Games said the latest version of its popular video game will not release on Apple's mobile and computer devices due to the ban.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark