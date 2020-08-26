Epic Games says will keep in-app payment feature on Apple devices

Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not comply with Apple Inc's request to remove the "Fortnite" maker's in-app payment feature from the game on App Store.

REUTERS: Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not comply with Apple Inc's request to remove the "Fortnite" maker's in-app payment feature from the game on App Store.

Epic Games said the latest version of its popular video game will not release on Apple's mobile and computer devices due to the ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)