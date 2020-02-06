Equinor fourth-quarter profit beats forecast amid oilfield startup

Norway's Equinor reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profits on Thursday as the startup of a major new oilfield partly mitigated the impact from weak European gas markets.

OSLO: Norway's Equinor reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profits on Thursday as the startup of a major new oilfield partly mitigated the impact from weak European gas markets.

The Oslo-listed company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to US$3.55 billion in the fourth quarter from US$4.39 billion in the same period of 2018. A poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast adjusted EBIT of US$3.37 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's overall oil and gas output will grow by 7per cent in 2020, boosted by the start of production from the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea, Equinor said, while the average annual growth between 2019 and 2026 is still seen at 3per cent.

"Johan Sverdrup phase 1 will contribute to strong growth at the Norwegian continental shelf," Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

The cash payout to owners was increased to US$0.27 per share for the fourth quarter from US$0.26 in the third, matching a US$0.27 predicted by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Advertisement