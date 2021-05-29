Equities, dollar gain on rising US inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand.

NEW YORK: Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand.

A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1per cent in the year to April, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2per cent target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, also rose at an 11.3per cent annualized rate in the first quarter, positioning the economy for strong growth as rising vaccinations eases COVID-19 pandemic's grip.

The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.043per cent to 90.053 after making gains in early morning trading. The index is down 1.34per cent for the month.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was lower at 1.5807per cent from 1.61per cent late on Thursday, compared with 1.6310per cent at the end of April.

"It's another indication that we continue to see accelerating inflation remains a concern to many investors, but the markets are showing us that people are comfortable with it," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks rose 0.31per cent to 711.15. It was up 1.4per cent for the month. European stocks gained 0.57per cent to 448.98 and 2.65per cent in May.

Investors have watched this week as multiple Federal Reserve officials came out to calm inflation jitters ahead of the release of Friday's report and signal a possible start to talks about tapering stimulus.

On Thursday, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, joined the chorus, saying he was "fully committed" to keeping monetary policy running at full throttle while jobs recover.

All major indexes were making gains on Wall Street in the early afternoon, led by technology, healthcare, real estate, and financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19per cent, to 34,529.45, the S&P 500 gained 0.08per cent, at 4,204.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09per cent, at 13,748.74.

For the month, the Dow added 1.94per cent, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.55per cent, and the Nasdaq shed 1.53per cent.

Overnight in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei leapt more than 2per cent, ending the month 1.17per cent higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.46per cent on Friday and 0.3per cent for the month.

"The market is taking the Fed at its word for the time being, but if the numbers keep coming like this, that narrative will be challenged, as only scaling back asset purchases may not be enough," said Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network in Boston.

Gold reversed rose above the key US$1,900 level on Friday, after data showed rising U.S. consumer prices in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold rose 0.38per cent to US$1,903.3383 per ounce, having earlier dipped as much as 0.8per cent. It has risen as much as 7.6per cent during the month.

Oil prices inched higher on Friday, with Brent holding near US$70 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted.

Brent rose 0.27per cent, to settle at US$69.65 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.36per cent, to settle US$66.61 a barrel. Brent and U.S. crude are up 3.57per cent and 4.31per cent respectively in May.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; editing by David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)