Ericsson settles patent dispute with Samsung
Ericsson said on Friday it had reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit the Swedish telecom equipment maker's first-quarter revenue.
STOCKHOLM: Ericsson said on Friday it had reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses with Samsung, ending a dispute that hit the Swedish telecom equipment maker's first-quarter revenue.
The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement.
Ericsson expects second-quarter patent licensing revenue to be between 2 billion Swedish crowns (US$237.30 million) to 2.5 billion crowns.
(US$1 = 8.4280 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)