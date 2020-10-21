Ericsson third-quarter core profit beats forecasts, margins rise

Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates and said it was maintaining its financial targets for 2022.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates, helped by a lift in margins across its businesses, and said it was "more confident" in meeting its 2020 targets.

The company's third-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 9.0 billion Swedish crowns (US$1.0 billion) from 6.5 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 6.98 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

The group's gross margin, excluding restructuring charges, rose to 43.2per cent in the third quarter from 37.8per cent in the year-ago period.

Ericsson's 5G contract wins have touched 112 as more telecom operators are rolling out the next-generation network and diplomatic pressure from the U.S. is pushing out China's Huawei from more countries.

Total revenue rose 1per cent to 57.5 billion crowns.

"Covid-19 has so far had limited impact on our business, but we are closely monitoring any signs of a change in the situation," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

(US$1 = 8.7165 Swedish crowns)

