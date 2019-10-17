Ericsson third-quarter core profit tops forecast, lifts 2020 sales target
Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings far ahead of market expectations on Thursday and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger market and currency effects.
The Swedish firm, a rival of Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion Swedish crowns in 2020 up from 210-220 billion previously.
Adjusted third-quarter operating earnings at the mobile network gear maker rose to 6.5 billion crowns (US$664.74 million)(US$) from 3.8 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.2 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll.
