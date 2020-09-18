Ericsson to acquire Cradlepoint in US$1.1 billion deal

Telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Friday it would acquire Cradlepoint, a provider of wireless WAN solutions, in a deal worth US$1.1 billion on an enterprise-value basis.

The Swedish firm said operating margins would be negatively affected by about 1per cent in 2021 and 2022, with half of it related to amortization of intangible assets.

Idaho, U.S.-based Cradlepoint had sales of 1.2 billion crowns (US$137 million) in 2019, with a gross margin of 61per cent.

Ericsson said its 2022 group financial targets remained unchanged.

