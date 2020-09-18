Ericsson to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in US$1.1 billion deal

Telecoms gear maker Ericsson said on Friday it would acquire Cradlepoint, a provider of wireless WAN solutions, in a deal worth US$1.1 billion on an enterprise-value basis.

The deal, Ericsson's largest in more than a decade, would give it access to tools that can connect devices using Internet of Things over a 4G or a 5G network.

The transaction, expected to close before the end of this year, will hurt Ericsson's operating margins by about 1per cent in 2021 and 2022, and contribute to operating cash flow starting in 2022.

Ericsson said its 2022 group financial targets remained unchanged.

Cradlepoint, which will become a subsidiary of Ericsson, was founded in 2006, has more than 650 employees, and provides subscription-based wireless networking software and hardware to businesses.

It had sales of 1.2 billion crowns (US$137 million) in 2019, with a gross margin of 61per cent.

