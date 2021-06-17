Ericsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany

Ericsson said on Thursday it had won contracts from Vodafone to supply 5G core equipment for its standalone network in the UK and 5G core network in Germany.

The Swedish company has been an existing partner of Vodafone.

