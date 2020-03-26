EssilorLuxottica says Essilor targeted by cyberattack

EssilorLuxottica said on Wednesday Essilor had been subject of a cyberattack on March 21 which disrupted access to some of its group servers and computers.

"The malware is a new type of virus. Essilor took immediate action – with the support of leading external antivirus experts – to prevent the spread of the malware," a spokeswoman with the Franco-Italian eyewear group said.

The spokeswoman refused to say if industrial operations had been affected but said incriminated servers had been isolated and new patches and firewalls installed.

