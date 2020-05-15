Ethiopian Airlines CEO expects settlement with Boeing by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing over the 737 MAX plane crash in March last year by end of June, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday.

Grounded Ethiopian Airlines planes are seen in the airfield at the Bole International Airport amid
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Ethiopian Airlines planes are seen in the airfield at the Bole International Airport amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

"We have invited Boeing to discuss compensation. It's compensation for the grounded MAX...there is also compensation for delayed delivery of the MAX that was supposed to come and loss of revenue," he said.

"By the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, we should have something...meaning compensation."

