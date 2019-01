Etihad files lawsuit in Britain against Air Berlin administrators

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it had commenced legal proceedings in London against the administrators of Air Berlin .

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Wednesday it had commenced legal proceedings in London against the administrators of Air Berlin .

In December, the German airline's insolvency administrator sued Etihad for damages of up to 2 billion euros (US$2.26 billion) in a Berlin court, saying Etihad did not meet its financial obligations towards Air Berlin.

State-owned Etihad filed its case on Wednesday in the High Court in London, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Saeed Azhar and Jason Neely)