Etsy to buy Gen-Z focused fashion marketplace Depop for US$1.63 billion

Etsy Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for US$1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers.

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)