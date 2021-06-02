Etsy to buy Gen-Z focused fashion marketplace Depop for US$1.63 billion
Etsy Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for US$1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers.
The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.
