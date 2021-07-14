EU aims to raise chip production to 20per cent of global supply in next 10yrs

European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc aims to increase its production of chips to 20per cent of global supply, from the current 10per cent, over the next ten years, according to comments released by Italy's industry minister after a meeting.

ROME:

In May Breton had said the EU would commit significant funding to expand semiconductor manufacturing.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)