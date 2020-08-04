EU antitrust regulators to investigate US$2.1 billion Google, Fitbit deal

EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday a four-month long investigation into Alphabet unit Google's US$2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit , saying the deal would further entrench the company's clout in the online advertising markets.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators opened on Tuesday a four-month long investigation into Alphabet unit Google's US$2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit , saying the deal would further entrench the company's clout in the online advertising markets.

The European Commission said a pledge by Google not to use Fitbit's data for advertising in a bid to address competition concerns was insufficient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Google is seeking to take on market leader Apple and Samsung in the fitness-tracking and smart-watch markets via the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)