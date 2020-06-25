COVID-19: EU approves bailout for German airline Lufthansa

BRUSSELS: The EU's top competition authority approved the massive bailout of Lufthansa by the German government on Thursday (Jun 25), saving the airline from bankruptcy, but under conditions.



The European Commission said an injection of six billion euros (about US$6.8 billion) by Berlin to keep the company afloat was allowed, but that Lufthansa would have to give up prized slots at the Frankfurt and Munich airports to ensure fair competition.



"This substantial amount of aid will help Lufthansa weather the current coronavirus crisis, which has hit the airline sector particularly hard," EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Germany's flagship airline has been brought to its knees by COVID-19 and what promises to be a protracted travel slump, and has sought a state rescue to avoid insolvency.



Separately, Lufthansa struck a cost savings deal overnight with a union representing German flight attendants that would reap more than 500 million euros in savings.



