EU approves Takeda buying Shire, on divestment condition

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it approved the US$62-billion takeover of London's Shire plc by Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan, subject to the divestment of a Shire drug in development.

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Tuesday that it approved the US$62-billion takeover of London's Shire plc by Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan, subject to the divestment of a Shire drug in development.

In a statement, the Commission said Takeda had agreed to the sale in order to ensure that the drug in Shire's product pipeline aimed at treating inflammatory bowel disease would continue its way to the market, where it is expected to compete with Entyvio, Takeda's biggest-selling drug.

Advertisement

Reuters reported the approval was expected on Nov. 9.

Takeda has already secured unconditional clearance from regulators in the United States, Japan, China and Brazil.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)