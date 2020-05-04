EU clears 7 billion euros in state aid for Air France

The European Union's competition watchdog on Monday approved 7 billion euros worth of French state aid for Air France AIRF.PA.

FILE PHOTO: Air France planes on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

"This €7 billion French guarantee and shareholder loan will provide Air France with the liquidity that it urgently needs to withstand the impact of the coronavirus outbreak," the EU's top competition official Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

