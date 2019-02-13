EU clears Air France-KLM, Delta, Virgin group deal over Virgin Atlantic

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday cleared Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Group to acquire joint control over Virgin Atlantic, saying they did not see any competition concerns.

The deal involves Air France-KLM buying 31 percent of Virgin Atlantic from Richard Branson's Virgin Group, giving it joint control of the airline together with Delta and Virgin Group.

The European Commission said its investigation showed that there would still be strong competition in the market following the deal.

