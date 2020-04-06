EU Commission to examine Mastercard bid for Nets stake

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has been asked by six European countries to look at Mastercard Inc'S bid for a majority stake in the corporate services businesses of Scandinavian payments group Nets over competition fears, it said on Monday.

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, said it has been asked by Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Britain to take over the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)