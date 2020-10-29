EU court sets conditions for EU antitrust regulators to access Facebook documents

EU antitrust regulators can access some Facebook documents under certain conditions, Europe's second-top court said on Thursday in a case triggered by what the U.S. social media giant says are excessive demands for data.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Facebook will transmit requested documents related to its business activities to the European Commission.

"Those documents shall then be placed in a virtual data room which shall be accessible to as limited a number as possible of members of the team responsible for the investigation, in the presence (virtual or physical) of an equivalent number of Facebook Ireland's lawyers," the court said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Boyle)