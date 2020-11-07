EU likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion US imports next week

Business

EU likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion US imports next week

The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing , EU diplomats said on Friday.

A worker adjusts EU and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negociations at the
FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts European Union and U.S. flags at the start of the 2nd round of EU-US trade negotiations for Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A majority of EU governments have already backed the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday, echoing U.S. tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Boeing's rival Airbus.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Source: Reuters

