EU likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion US imports next week

The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing , EU diplomats said on Friday.

BRUSSELS: The European Union is likely to impose tariffs on US$4 billion of U.S. imports next week after an award by the World Trade Organization in a dispute over subsidies for aircraft maker Boeing , EU diplomats said on Friday.

A majority of EU governments have already backed the tariffs, which are expected to be put in place after a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday, echoing U.S. tariffs on European goods over subsidies for Boeing's rival Airbus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Tim Hepher)