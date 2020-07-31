EU okays with conditions Alstom's buy of Bombardier's rail business

EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Alstom's bid for Bombardier Inc's rail business after the French TGV high-speed train maker agreed to sell assets to address competition concerns.

The European Commission said Alstom will sell a French rail factory, its regional train unit Coradia Polyvalent, and a Bombardier commuter trains division and the related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

Reuters reported on July 27 that the concessions would help Alstom clinched EU clearance for a deal that would make it the world's second largest rail maker behind Chinese rival CRRC Corp .

