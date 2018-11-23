EU opens probe into antitrust breach rules over airline bookings

The European Commission said on Friday it had opened an investigation into a possible breach of EU antitrust rules by flight booking systems Amadeus and Sabre , and their dealings with airlines and travel agents.

"Our investigation into Amadeus and Sabre focuses on possible restrictions in competition in the market for airline ticket distribution services," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission said it will investigate whether the terms of Amadeus' and Sabre's agreements with airlines and travel agents limit them from using other ticket services that may be cheaper for European consumers.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Foo Yun Chee)