EU permitted to impose duties on US imports in Boeing case, Commission says

BRUSSELS: The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday formally authorized the European Union to impose sanctions on the United States in retaliation for subsidies to planemaker Boeing , the European Commission said.

"The European Commission is preparing the countermeasures, in close consultation with our member states," EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement, adding that he was still negotiating a way out with Washington over European subsidies to rival planemaker Airbus .

"In the absence of a negotiated outcome, the EU will be ready to take action in line with the WTO ruling," he said.

