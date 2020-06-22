EU regulators to investigate LSE's US$27 billion bid for Refinitiv

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday a four-month long investigation into the London Stock Exchange's US$27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv, saying the deal may hurt competition in trading, clearing and financial data products.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators opened on Monday a four-month long investigation into the London Stock Exchange's US$27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv, saying the deal may hurt competition in trading, clearing and financial data products.

The European Commission set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision. Reuters reported on June 15 that the EU competition enforcer would launch a full-scale probe after the LSE declined to offer concessions during the EU's preliminary review.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Refinitiv is 45per cent-owned by Thomson Reuters , which owns Reuters News.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)