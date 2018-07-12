EU regulators to okay US$83 billion Linde, Praxair deal: Sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators are set to approve gases groups Linde and Praxair's US$83 billion merger after pledging to sell Praxair's assets to boost a Japanese rival in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

German company Linde and U.S. peer Praxair announced their merger plan in June last year which will create a global leader in gas distribution, ahead of French competitor Air Liquide .

Earlier this month, Praxair said it would sell its European assets to Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp for 5 billion euros to address the European Commission's concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)