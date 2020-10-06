EU's top court says governments can't have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data

Business

EU's top court says governments can't have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data

National government and their spying agencies cannot have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data, the European Union's top court said on Tuesday.

Silhouette of mobile device user is seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in thi
Silhouette of mobile device user is seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Bookmark

PARIS: National government and their spying agencies cannot have unchecked access to phone and internet users' data, the European Union's top court said on Tuesday.

In a much-awaited court ruling, the court said that the general and indiscriminate retention of such data can only be allowed when governments face a "serious threat to national security".

In this kind of situation, the full access to phone and internet users' data should be limited to a period that is "strictly necessary", it said.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark