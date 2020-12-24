EU's von der Leyen, Barnier to give Brexit press conference at 15:55CET

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will give a press conference on Thursday on the outcome of the EU-UK negotiations, the Commission said.

The event will take place at 15:55 CET, it said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)