EU's von der Leyen, Barnier to give Brexit press conference at 15:55CET

Business

EU's von der Leyen, Barnier to give Brexit press conference at 15:55CET

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will give a press conference on Thursday on the outcome of the EU-UK negotiations, the Commission said.

EU lawmakers and Commission discuss rule of law and bugdet
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech on the conclusions of "Rule of Law Conditionality and Own Resources" at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will give a press conference on Thursday on the outcome of the EU-UK negotiations, the Commission said.

The event will take place at 15:55 CET, it said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark