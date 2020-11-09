EU says US election has no bearing on trade talks with UK
BRUSSELS: The question of who is U.S. president has no bearing on the trade talks between the European Union and Britain, which are likely to run in London all this week, a spokesman for the bloc's executive Commission said on Monday.