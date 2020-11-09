EU says US election has no bearing on trade talks with UK

The question of who is U.S. president has no bearing on the trade talks between the European Union and Britain, which are likely to run in London all this week, a spokesman for the bloc's executive Commission said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

