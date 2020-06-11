EU to file antitrust complaint against Amazon over treatment of third party sellers - WSJ

REUTERS: The European Union is planning on filing formal antitrust charges against Amazon.com Inc over its treatment of third-party sellers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The EU has been building its case and circulating a draft of the charge sheet for a couple of months and could officially file the charges as early as next week or the week after, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-to-face-antitrust-charges-from-eu-over-treatment-of-third-party-sellers-11591871818?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)