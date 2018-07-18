EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case: source

Business

EU to hit Google with 4.3 billion euro fine in Android case: source

EU antitrust regulators will on Wednesday levy a 4.3-billion-euro (US$5 billion) on Google for using its dominant Android mobile operating system to block rivals, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: People pose with laptops in front of projection of Google logo in this picture illustra
FILE PHOTO: People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014. This logo has been updated and is no longer in use. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators will on Wednesday levy a 4.3-billion-euro (US$5 billion) on Google for using its dominant Android mobile operating system to block rivals, a person familiar with the matter said.

The penalty from the European Commission is the highest ever imposed on a company for breaching EU rules and comes just over a year after the EU enforcer handed down a 2.4 billion euro fine to Google for favoring its shopping service over rivals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark