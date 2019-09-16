EU to pursue web tax plan alone if global accord can't be reached: commissioner

The European Union plans to introduce a tax on digital services even in the absence of a global accord on a so-called 'web tax', the Commissioner-designate for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni was quoted as saying on Monday.

MILAN: The European Union plans to introduce a tax on digital services even in the absence of a global accord on a so-called 'web tax', the Commissioner-designate for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni was quoted as saying on Monday.

"My first task will be to see whether it is possible to introduce a web tax at the OECD/G20 level, that is to say at a global level, because that would be the most effective solution," Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, told daily La Stampa.

"The Commission will seek to reach an accord by 2020 but if that's not possible my mission will be to propose a European web tax ... we're not prepared to wait," he added.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)