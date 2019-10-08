EU to regulate crypto currencies such as Facebook's Libra: Dombrovskis

The nominee to become the European Union's next finance commissioner pledged on Tuesday to propose new rules to regulate crypto currencies such as Facebook's Libra.

Libra logo in illustration picture
Small toy figures are seen on representations of virtual currency in front of the Libra logo in this illustration picture, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

"Europe needs a common approach on crypto-assets such as Libra. I intend to propose new legislation on this," Valdis Dombrovskis told EU lawmakers in his confirmation hearing.

Dombrovskis, who has been the bloc's finance commissioner for the last five years and is seeking reappointment, said that in regulating virtual currencies, the EU should tackle "unfair competition, cybersecurity, and threats to financial stability".

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

