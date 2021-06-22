EU top court says YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches

EU top court says YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches

Europe's top court on Tuesday said that Google's YouTube and other online platforms are not liable for copyright-infringing works uploaded by users onto their platforms under certain conditions.

A 3D printed Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed EU flag and copyright words in this illus
A 3D printed Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed EU flag and copyright words in this illustration picture taken on June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
"As currently stands, operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms," the EU Court of Justice said.

"However, those operators do make such a communication in breach of copyright where they contribute, beyond merely making those platforms available, to giving access to such content to the public," judges said.

The cases are C-682/18 YouTube and C-683/18 Cyando.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

