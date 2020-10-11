EU trade chief calls on US to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute: FT

EU trade chief calls on US to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute: FT

The European Union's new trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on more than US$7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe, as he urged a settlement to the dispute over Airbus SE and Boeing Co , the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 

FILE PHOTO: EU&apos;s anti-fraud package presentation in Brussels
FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses the media on EU's anti-fraud package during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Repairing the transatlantic relationship would be EU's top priority, and the U.S. should withdraw its Airbus-related tariffs as a confidence-building measure, Dombrovskis told https://on.ft.com/2GEqmap the FT.

"Of course, if the US is not withdrawing their tariffs we have no choice but to then introduce our tariffs," he was quoted as saying.

