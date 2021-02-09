EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies

Business

EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with US on aircraft subsidies

Boeing and Airbus
File photo of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (left) and an Airbus A380 (right) at the Farnborough air show in Hampshire, England, on Jul 15, 2014. (Photo: AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: Envoys from Britain and the European Union on Monday (Feb 8) underscored their willingness to negotiate with the new US government to quickly resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies that has triggered tariffs on both sides.

EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100 per cent subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.

He said reaching an agreement and removing tariffs now in place on aircraft built by US planemakers Boeing and Europe's Airbus, as well as a range of other goods, would provide a boost to markets and send a strong message to workers in an industry that has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark