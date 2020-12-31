EU wants swift resolution of aircraft dispute with Biden

The European Commission said on Thursday that new U.S. tariffs on EU products disrupted ongoing negotiations with Washington to resolve a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies and it hoped to find a swift solution with the next U.S. president, Joe Biden.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said it regretted the U.S. action, which "unilaterally" disrupted ongoing talks about subsidies for European planemaker Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.

"The EU will engage with the new U.S. administration at the earliest possible moment to continue these negotiations and find a lasting solution to the dispute," it said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alison Williams)