Euro, Italian bonds cheer EU recovery fund plan

LONDON: The euro and Italian government bonds continued on Tuesday to cheer German- and French-led plans for a 500 billion euro EU coronavirus recovery fund, though stock markets were suffering from fatigue after their best day in months.

There was still a sense of optimism after Monday's news that early-stage tests on a possible COVID-19 vaccine had also proved encouraging but the momentum was shifting.

Europe's STOXX 600 index gave up an early rise to slip 0.4per cent after surging 4per cent in the previous session, oil began to tread water and safe-haven U.S. government bonds were making ground in debt markets.

"The Franco-German proposals are ambitious, targeted and, of course, welcome," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said of Monday's plan, which would move the EU in the direction of a so-called 'transfer union'.

The euro was buying US$1.0932, having gained about 1per cent against the dollar since the plan was announced. It was also up near a two-month high against the Swiss franc, while the cost of betting against the euro was falling.

After a sizeable fall in Italian borrowing costs, Spanish and Portuguese yields led the moves lower on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley's economists called the Franco-German proposal a "powerful common response, helping to mitigate the risk of a southern slump."

The Spanish 10-year yield fell 9 basis points to 0.715per cent, the lowest since early April, while Portuguese bond yields hit their lowest since March 31, down 12 bps on the day at 0.78per cent.

Italian yields were between 2 and 8 bps lower on the day. The 10-year government bond yield fell nearly 10 basis points to 1.602per cent, its lowest since April 9 at one point.

"It was a meaningful breakthrough but it is not going to be plain sailing from here," said Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy at Lombard Odier, citing resistance already voiced by a sizeable number of northern EU countries.

In the equity markets, Wall Street's S&P 500 futures were down 0.4per cent after Monday's strong rally.

Asia had followed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.8per cent to two-week highs and Japan's Nikkei had added nearly 2per cent.

In the commodity markets, profit-taking pruned Brent's early gains, though the rally looked broadly intact amid signs that producers are cutting output just as demand picks up.

Brent last stood 0.5per cent higher at US$35 a barrel, after touching its highest since April 9. U.S. WTI was at US$32.50. Gold was little changed at US$1,731 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Swati Pandey in Sydney, Editing by Timothy Heritage)