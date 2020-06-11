Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy US delivery firm Grubhub for US$7.3 billion

European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday announced a US$7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc and create the world's biggest food delivery company outside of China.

Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Just Eat is seen on the window of a restaurant in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

The all-stock deal will give Grubhub shareholders 30per cent of the combined company, according to the announcement.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

