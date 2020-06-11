Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy US delivery firm Grubhub for US$7.3 billion
European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday announced a US$7.3 billion deal to buy U.S. food delivery firm Grubhub Inc and create the world's biggest food delivery company outside of China.
The all-stock deal will give Grubhub shareholders 30per cent of the combined company, according to the announcement.
