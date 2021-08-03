European, US gaming stocks hit as China's Tencent slides

Shares in Europe-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday and U.S. names were tipped to open lower after a steep selloff in China's social media and video games group Tencent on fears the sector would be next in regulators' crosshairs.

LONDON: Shares in Europe-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday and U.S. names were tipped to open lower after a steep selloff in China's social media and video games group Tencent on fears the sector would be next in regulators' crosshairs.

Tencent's shares tumbled more than 10per cent at one point in Hong Kong, wiping off almost US$60 billion from its market capitalisation, after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games "spiritual opium".

The article by an outlet affiliated with China's biggest state-run news agency Xinhua cited Tencent's "Honor of Kings", saying minors were addicted to online games. It called for more curbs on the industry.

This was not expected to have major direct impact on gaming companies outside China but their shares were dented nevertheless, as Beijing's regulatory crackdown rekindled worries over risks facing the industry.

"It's that reminder of regulatory risks in a market that's at all-time highs where some people are looking to lock in profits. Hence we are seeing a small amount of contagion," said Grace Peters, EMEA Head of Investment Strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Investor fears about greater state intervention in China are running high after Beijing's recent targeting of the property, education and technology sectors.

Peters said regulation is "a sensitive topic around the world," especially in certain sectors.

Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29per cent stake in Tencent, fell more than 6per cent, while European online video gaming stocks Ubisoft and Embracer Group fell 2.5per cent and 4.7per cent respectively.

On Wall Street, shares in video game stocks Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Software and Zynga fell between 1per cent and 4per cent in U.S. premarket trade.

(Graphic: "Spiritual opium" video game shares tumble, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-MARKETS/SHARES/lbvgnryrkpq/chart.png)

Equita analyst Gianmarco Bonacina downgraded Prosus to "hold" from "buy", saying he saw Tencent hit by increasing regulatory risks on gaming, after those introduced on fintech, e-commerce and educational technology.

"We believe that the risk of a restrictive regulation also on gaming is now more concrete", he said.

At one point on Tuesday, Tencent was briefly de-throned as Asia's most-valuable company by market capitalisation by chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Joice Alves, Danilo Masoni and Sujata Rao, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)