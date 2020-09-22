European markets breathe easier after second wave wipeouts

Europe's stock markets clawed back some ground on Tuesday, a day after rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic caused the region's biggest wipeout since June and drover investors back to government bonds.

LONDON: Europe's stock markets clawed back some ground on Tuesday, a day after rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic caused the region's biggest wipeout since June and drover investors back to government bonds.

Conditions were still choppy. South Korea and China's bourses had pulled Asia down for a second day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell out of its recent stellar range, so it was a relief for traders to see Europe stabilise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pan-European STOXX 600 index made back 0.5per cent of the 3.2per cent it lost on Monday, helped by respective 1.5per cent and 0.6per cent gains for the tech and healthcare sectors.

Travel and leisure stocks saw 0.3per cent falls to add to Monday's 5.2per cent plunge, however, and as investors stayed close to safety, yields on Germany's government bonds held near six-week lows and the dollar rose.

"The market may be taking a breather but I would be surprised if that was it," said Rabobank's Head of Macro Strategy Elwin de Groot, referring to Monday's rout that came as countries had been forced to reintroduce some of the COVID-19 restrictions they removed over the summer.

"The market won't like it. The base case was that the second wave wouldn't be as bad as the first... but the fourth quarter will be now another quarter with stringent restrictions and there are going to be an increasing number of economic victims," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concerns surfaced in the currency market, with both the euro and Britain's pound down around 0.3per cent against the dollar.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will encourage Britons on Tuesday to go back to working from home, along with new curbs on pubs, bars and restaurants.

This came as France saw its seven-day daily rolling case count rise above 10,000 for the first time over the weekend, Italy introduced more mandatory testing and Germany describe the situation as "worrying".

Beyond the impact of the virus, Hong Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered weakened a further 2per cent, after leaked reports showed they were among global lenders that have transferred more than US$2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.

"Markets globally have run hard on the weight of huge liquidity, so it's not surprising to see a pullback in some valuations," said James Rosenberg, an EL&C Baillieu advisor in Sydney.

"Add in uncertainty with U.S. elections and another COVID wave in Europe ... it unsettles investors."

BACK TO THE FUTURES

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 had dropped 0.7per cent, pressured by miners and energy stocks and the Aussie dollar fell to a one-month low while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index had closed down nearly 1per cent.

Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday but early trading indicated a subdued day in store for Wall Street, with S&P 500 futures down 0.18per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures flatper cent.

U.S. stocks have tumbled over the past three weeks as investors dumped heavyweight technology-related shares following a stunning rally that lifted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to new highs.

JPMorgan and Bank of New York Mellon had fallen 3.1per cent and 4.0per cent respectively on Monday too.

Concerns are also growing about a delay in U.S. stimulus measures after Congress has remained deadlocked for weeks over the size and shape of another coronavirus-response bill, on top of the roughly US$3 trillion already enacted into law.

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appeared to make the passage of another package less likely before the Nov. 3 presidential election, sparking large declines in the healthcare sector.

Gold fell against the rising dollar, and traded at US$1,908.76 per ounce, while in oil markets, Brent gained 0.4per cent to US$41.65 and U.S. crude rose 0.5per cent to US$39.5 per barrel.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)