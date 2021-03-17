European new car sales drop by 20% year-on-year in February: ACEA

BERLIN: European car registrations fell in February, industry data showed on Wednesday (Mar 17), as coronavirus lockdowns and accompanying uncertainty across Europe took a toll on sales.

New car registrations dropped by 20.3 per cent year-on-year to 850,170 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed.

Most European markets posted declines. Registrations in Spain registered a drop of 38 per cent. Sales in France and Germany, fell by 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, while Italy reported a smaller drop of 12 per cent in the month.

Sales at Volkswagen and Stellantis dropped by 19 per cent and 22 per cent respectively, while Renault reported a fall of 29 per cent.

Luxury automakers also posted losses in February with sales at BMW falling 13 per cent and rival Daimler reporting a 20 per cent decline.

Europe's carmakers are counting on sales in China, which hasn't reintroduced a coronavirus lockdown, to boost 2021 sales, after a rebound in the world's largest market helped the industry recovered faster last year.



